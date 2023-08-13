Billie Eilish had only sweet things to say about her ex.

On Saturday (Aug. 12), the "Ocean Eyes" hitmaker held a fan Q&A via her Instagram Stories. Immediately, a fan asked, "Jesse???," referencing her ex-boyfriend Jesse Rutherford. Eilish responded, "Very very good friends only,” she responded alongside numerous heart emojis. “My homie forever.”

The former couple broke up in May 2023 after initially sparking dating rumors in October 2022. Eilish's representative said in a statement, "We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends. All cheating rumors are false. Both are currently single."

Another fan asked if Eilish is dating anyone currently. “No sirrrrrrr [sic],” she replied along with a screenshot of her FaceTiming a friend.

In the Q&A Eilish also revealed that her celebrity crush is Stranger Things actress Maya Hawke and confirmed that she is working on a new album, presumably her third full-length studio record.

Eilish and The Neighbourhood frontman went Instagram official shortly after it was speculated that they were seeing one another. They shared a photo of their couple's Halloween costume that seemed to throw not-so-subtle shade at those who criticized their age difference of 10 years. Eilish donned a baby costume while Rutherford was dressed up as an old man.

During an interview with Vanity Fair, she said that she was "really happy and excited" to be dating him, who she dubbed the "hottest f---ing f---er alive."