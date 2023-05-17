Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Break Up: Fans React to Breakup Reports

Billie Eilish and The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford's controversial relationship has officially come to an end less than a year after they began dating in 2022.

According to Page Six, the "Happier Than Ever" singer's representative revealed on Wednesday (May 17), "We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends."

The two were last spotted together at the Coachella music festival in Indio, Calif., in April.

Notably, Eilish attended to 2023 Met Gala sans Rutherford, instead appearing alongside her older brother and frequent collaborator, Finneas.

READ MORE: Billie Eilish's 2022 Halloween Costume Controversy Explained

Eilish and Rutherford raised eyebrows when they were first linked in October 2022 due to their ten-year age gap. Eilish is 21, while Rutherford is 31.

Fans were also alarmed by Eilish's tongue-in-cheek Halloween costume following the backlash. She appeared at a party dressed as a baby, while Rutherford went as an old man, seemingly to poke fun at the outrage over their age gap.

In her annual video interview with Vanity Fair at the time, Eilish said of Rutherford, who she has known for several years as friends, "I managed to get my way to a point in my life where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f---ing f---er alive, but pulled his ass."

The two even celebrated Eilish's 21st birthday together in December, and when questioned about their age difference, her brother Finneas said, "Listen, as long as she’s happy, I’m happy."

On Twitter, fans shared their feelings about the breakup.

"Jesse and Billie Eilish broke up!!!!! she’s freed," one fan tweeted.

"I honestly feel like Jesse couldn’t handle Billie’s level of fame and the constant scrutiny that comes with her life," another fan theorized.

Another fan referenced an online joke about Blackpink's Rosé, which says that after the K-pop star is photographed with another celebrity, a breakup with their significant other is imminent.

"Billie was in [a] 100m radius of Rosé recently, nothing is stronger than the Rosé curse," another fan agreed.

See more reactions to Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford's breakup, below: