Katy Perry Made ‘Huge Mistake’ Turning Down Working With Billie Eilish: ‘I Was Like Meh, Boring’

Could you imagine anyone turning down the opportunity to work with Billie Eilish? Katy Perry admitted that she did, and classified it as a "huge mistake."

102.7 KIIS FM posted a TikTok of the "California Girls" singer speaking at up-and-coming artist Cynthia Lovely's album listening party in Los Angeles. The American Idol judge began the story of how she was offered to work with the "No Time to Die" singer before she made it big.

Although it is unclear who Perry referred to, she explained that a person "sent me an email one time that was: 'Hey, check out this new artist. I'd really like us to work with her because she was working with me for Unsub [Records]."

"It was a song called 'Ocean Eyes,' and it was just a blonde girl," Perry recalled. "And I was like, 'Meh, boring.'" The song would later become Eilish's 2015 debut single propelling her into superstardom.

Perry's eyes then widened before she admitted that it was a "big mistake" and "huge mistake." She joked, "Don't let this hit the internet."

Watch the moment, below.

Although Perry didn't have a hand in working alongside Eilish, the pair have become friends. The 2021 documentary, Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry, featured a sweet scene where Perry introduced herself to Eilish during Coachella.

"My fiancé who doesn't listen to modern music, he'll only play you in the car all the time," Perry revealed to Eilish about her now-husband Orlando Bloom. At first, Eilish had no idea who Bloom was until her brother and collaborator Finneas reminded her of his iconic Pirates of the Caribbean role as Will Turner.

"Congrats, I'm so proud of you," Perry told Eilish before adding, "I wanted to say, this is going to be wild for 10 years. If you ever wanna talk… because it's a weird ride."