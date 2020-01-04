16-year-old Bhad Bhabie Slams 30-year-old Boxer Adrien Broner For Sliding Into Her Direct Messages

16-year-old Danielle "Bhad Bhabie" Bregoli shared a screenshot of 30-year-old boxer Adrien Broner sliding into her DMs.

Bregoli posted a screenshot of the Instagram message notification from Broner that read, "Text me crazy girl." She even added Akon's song "Locked Up" alongside the post.

The "Gucci Flip Flops" singer's fans immediately began to tag the FBI, local police and Broner's friends and family to not make light of this situation. Her fanbase even flooded the boxer's personal social media profiles with comments of outrage.

Broner responded publically after the rapper shared his message, citing it as an "honest mistake." "Nobody want to date a kid but I fault Instagram for not having people’s age on they profile," Broner told The Shade Room. “I thought she was grown the way she out here moving... it’s clearly not time to 'catch her outside.'"

Recently, Broner was ordered to pay over $800,000 to a woman who he sexually assaulted at a Cleveland nightclub in 2018, TMZ reported. The boxer allegedly smothered her and "shoved his tongue down her throat" before one of his friends pulled him off of her. The judge made note of the fact that Broner did not show up to court to defend himself in the civil case.