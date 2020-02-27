Billie Eilish Fans Can Purchase the Pop Star’s Outfit… and the Bidding Starts at Only $12,000!

A Billie Eilish fan might be able to own clothes worn by the pop star.

On February 27, an outfit worn and signed by the "Bad Guy" hitmaker will be auctioned by LA's Nate D. Sanders Auctions. The pieces consist of a baggy bright yellow rain suit that includes overalls, a jacket and a hood. It features the word "BILLIE" on the top right corner of the jacket and last name in cursive across the top of the overalls.

According to the auction, she wore the outfit on several occasions before donating it to MusiCares charity. The clothes also come with a certificate of authenticity. Bidding starts at $12,000 so get your wallets ready.

You can take a look at the outfit, below:

Courtesy of Nate D. Sanders Auctions

The 18-year-old singer is one of 2019's biggest breakout artists and though many fell in love with her signature sound, others were drawn to her very unique style which is often characterized by dramatically oversized pieces.

In May 2019, Eilish revealed she wears baggy clothes to avoid being judged by other people.

"I never want the world to know everything about me," she said. "I mean, that’s why I wear big, baggy clothes. Nobody can have an opinion because they haven't seen what’s underneath. Nobody can be like, 'Oh, she's slim-thick,' 'she’s not slim-thick,' 'she’s got a flat ass,' 'she’s got a fat ass.' No one can say any of that because they don't know."