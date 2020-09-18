Billie Eilish Calls Out People for Partying Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

Billie Eilish is not happy with people not taking the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic seriously.

The "My Future" singer called out those who are not practicing social distancing in an Instagram Story on Thursday (September 17). Eilish used a distorted filter that made her mouth large and commented on those who are partying amid the global pandemic.

“Funny how I haven’t hugged my best friends in six months, and y’all are out here partying,” Eilish told the camera. "Funny.”

Watch the video, below.

Earlier this month, Finneas confirmed that he and his sister have been working on her new record. He revealed that Eilish will not be releasing her next album until they can safely tour once again.

“Billie and I are full steam ahead on her next record, I’m working on my own album too," he told the Australian Herald Sun. "I haven’t suffered at all because of my set-up. Billie and I can work one-on-one, and I’m working remotely with other artists who FaceTime me and ask if I want to work on a song.” He added that their albums will not be "bummer COVID record[s]."