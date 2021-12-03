Billie Eilish Leaves Her Blonde Hair Behind for a Dark Brunette Look

Billie Eilish has returned to her darker roots — literally!

On Thursday (Dec. 2), the "Therefore I Am" singer revealed that she transformed her most recent light blonde hair into a new, dark brunette look. She first teased fans in an Instagram Story where she showed off her eyes and brown bangs with the caption, "Guess what?" Shortly after, she posted a photo of her new look. "Miss me?" she captioned the selfie.

See the new look below:

Fans and celebrity pals alike have flooded the comments section of Eilish's post.

Michelle Pfeiffer wrote, "Love," while Olivia Rodrigo commented, "OMG." Eilish's brother Finneas' girlfriend, Claudia Sulewski, commented, "Insane."

Eilish's natural hair color is blonde. Earlier this year, the pop star returned to her natural hue following her iconic black hair with green roots look.

The blonde transformation, which began on Jan. 16, took roughly six weeks to achieve. She debuted her blonde hair via Instagram in March, and the photo became the fastest post on the platform to reach one million likes. Today, it has over 23 million likes.

Eilish told Elle earlier this year that she died her hair blonde because she was growing tired of her then-current dark hairstyle. Plus, she explained, ever since dark hair became her trademark, she became an easy target for paparazzi and stalkers.

“I couldn’t go anywhere with that hair because it was so obviously me. I wanted anonymity,” she explained.

Eilish also used the change to promote her latest album cycle. “I had no goal of, ‘This is going to make everybody think differently of me.’ I’ve had different-colored hair and vibes for everything I’ve ever done. I wanted this album to have its own thing,” she said.