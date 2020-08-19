Billie Eilish Urges Public to Vote During DNC Speech: ‘Trump Is Destroying Our Country’

Billie Eilish delivered a passionate speech and performance during the Democratic National Convention, which took place via live stream on Wednesday (August 19) night.

"You don’t need me to tell you things are a mess," Eilish began her statement. "Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about. We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and COVID, not deny them."

"Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality," she continued. "And that starts by voting for someone who understands how much is at stake. Someone who’s building a team that shares our values. It starts with voting against Donald Trump and for Joe Biden."

Eilish explained that "silence is not an option, and we cannot sit this one out."

"We all have to vote like our lives and the world depend on it because they do. The only way to be certain of the future is to make it ourselves. Please register, please vote," the performer concluded.

Along with her plea to vote for Biden, she performed her latest single, the fittingly titled "My Future," alongside her brother, Finneas. Her newly adopted puppy stole the show as it could be spotted lying underneath her keyboard during part of the performance.

Eilish's performance and speech got the approval from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. This year will be the first time the 18-year-old pop star can vote.

Watch her speech and performance, below.

