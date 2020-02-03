Billie Eilish Addresses Drake Texting Controversy: ‘Everybody’s So Sensitive’

Billie Eilish addressed the backlash that ensued after she revealed Drake texts her.

The 18-year-old pop star covers next month's issue of Vogue, in which she opens up about everything from sweeping the 2020 Grammy Awards to Britney Spears' 2007 meltdown. Eilish also responded to the public's reaction to her friendship with the "In My Feelings" rapper, calling the internet a "stupid-a-- mess right now."

In December, the singer talked about her famous friends, one of which includes 33-year-old Drake — and people weren't very happy about it. Many took to Twitter to express concern, as well as criticize him for texting a teenager.

"Everybody’s so sensitive," Eilish told the outlet. "A grown man can’t be a fan of an artist? There are so many people that the internet should be more worried about. Like, you’re really going to say that Drake is creepy because he’s a fan of mine, and then you’re going to go vote for Trump? What the f--k is that shit?"

In her interview, she said she now understands why so many pop stars crack under the pressures of fame.

"As a fan growing up, I was always like, What the fuck is wrong with them?" Eilish said. "All the scandals. The Britney moment. You grow up thinking they’re pretty and they’re skinny; why would they fuck it up? But the bigger I get, the more I’m like, Oh, my God, of course, they had to do that. In my dark places, I’ve worried that I was going to become the stereotype that everybody thinks every young artist becomes, because how can they not?"

Eilish went on to admit she almost had her own breakdown in 2019. "Last year, when I was at my lowest point during the tour in Europe, I was worried I was going to have a breakdown and shave my head," she said.

As for her history-making Grammy wins, Eilish was humble as ever, telling Vogue, "That s--t was f---ing crazy. If anything it's an exciting thing for the kids who make music in their bedroom. We're making progress, I think, in that place — kids who don't have enough money to use studios."