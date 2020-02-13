Billie Eilish was "embarrassed" after sweeping all four major categories at the 2020 Grammys.

During the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, the 18-year-old pop star and her producer/brother Finneas made history after taking home the awards for Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year, beating big names like Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande.

In a new interview with Vogue, Finneas revealed that he and his little sister were a bit embarrassed about their clean sweep. "[Billie] was very grateful, obviously," he said. "But we were both kind of embarrassed to win so much."

"You hope that it will be kind of equal, but after the third in a row... well, we love all of our fellow nominees," he explained, adding that he would have lost money had he bet they'd win them all.

"I thought 'Truth Hurts' would win record of the year," Finneas continued. "And I thought 'Old Town Road' would win song of the year, because it was. I was hopeful about album of the year, and that's one that I'm really proud of, because I love listening to that album front to back. That was the only one that I was like, 'Maybe!'"

He went on to say that he and Eilish would have been "thrilled" with just one win, adding, "We were hoping... between the two of us, we had 11 nominations, so we were brave enough to hope that maybe we’d get one."

As for what's next, Finneas said he's working on new music and taking meetings. However, on the most part, he'll be touring with the "Bad Guy" singer when she gets back on the road in March.

