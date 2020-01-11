Billie Eilish Shares Rare Bathing Suit Photos From Tropical Vacation

Rich Fury, Getty Images

Billie Eilish is taking a much-needed break from working on music and touring to go on vacation.

The 18-year-old posted a series of photos from her vacation to Kaua'i, Hawaii. The gallery even included photos of the "everything i wanted" singer rocking a bikini. Eilish previously spoke out about her decision to wear baggy clothing to prevent body-shaming.

Eilish's vacation seemed to be action-packed, which included zip-lining, kayaking, sightseeing, a boat ride and swimming. She also shared a snapshot of her riding in a helicopter that overlooked a rainbow.

Next up for Eilish is the 2020 Grammy Awards where she will be making her Grammy performance debut and is nominated for six awards. She also broke a record by being the youngest artist to be nominated in all of the "big four" categories.

See the vacation photos, below.

 

19 Absolutely Wild Jobs Celebrities Had Before Fame

Filed Under: Billie Eilish
Categories: Celebrity News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top