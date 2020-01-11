Billie Eilish is taking a much-needed break from working on music and touring to go on vacation.

The 18-year-old posted a series of photos from her vacation to Kaua'i, Hawaii. The gallery even included photos of the "everything i wanted" singer rocking a bikini. Eilish previously spoke out about her decision to wear baggy clothing to prevent body-shaming.

Eilish's vacation seemed to be action-packed, which included zip-lining, kayaking, sightseeing, a boat ride and swimming. She also shared a snapshot of her riding in a helicopter that overlooked a rainbow.

Next up for Eilish is the 2020 Grammy Awards where she will be making her Grammy performance debut and is nominated for six awards. She also broke a record by being the youngest artist to be nominated in all of the "big four" categories.

See the vacation photos, below.