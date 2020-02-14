Billie Eilish thinks she "bombed" her 2020 Oscars performance.

At the 92nd Annual Academy Awards last week, the pop star, who just dropped her James Bond theme song "No Time to Die," and her brother Finneas performed a beautiful cover of The Beatles' "Yesterday" during the in memoriam segment, which honored the late Kobe Bryant and other celebrities we lost in 2019 and 2020.

But in a new interview on Apple Music's New Music Daily with Zane Lowe, the 18-year-old didn't have the nicest things to say about her performance... even though it got rave reviews from fans and celebrities.

"I was sick for all of the Oscars, I bombed that performance," she said. "That was trash."

After Lowe disagreed with her, Eilish explained that the Oscars made her nervous because it just wasn't her scene as opposed to the 2020 Grammys, where she was surrounded by other musicians and people she actually knew.

"I know, I know, and it was also, like, the Oscars is not my, um, people, like, you know what I mean, like, it's not, I'm not used to that. At least the Grammys wasn't as scary because it was, like, artists," she said. "And it felt like my people, it felt like, 'Oh, look, a bunch of artists!' And I knew a lot of them already and I'd met them and they knew of me."

"But, like, the Oscars, I'm like, these are movie stars," Eilish continued. "It's true. Totally different, the show is so scary. No, no, no, no, see, no, no, it was so scary. And the thing is, like, I don't normally get nervous, I don't get nervous for shows or, like, any sort of performance really, but that s--t was terrifying."

You can check out Billie Eilish's Oscars performance, below: