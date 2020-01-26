Celebrities Get Ready for 2020 Grammys

The 2020 Grammy Awards telecast is almost here.

Performers, nominees, presenters and their guests are getting glammed up for the red carpet and show.

Ariana Grande shared a somewhat cryptic post of her "favorite fog" from Los Angeles, where the event takes place.

Normani shared photos on her Instagram stories of artists with their Grammy awards.

Demi Lovato's team shared a video of the red carpet prior to the show while Joe Jonas hosted an Instagram live stream after the Jonas Brothers rehearsals.

Lewis Capaldi shared a behind the scenes photo of him in the bathroom, "GRAMMYs baby," he captioned the comedic photo.

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards air live from the Los Angeles Staples Center on CBS at 8 PM ET.

See all of the stars' social media posts, below.