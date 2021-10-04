Billie Eilish Will Play Sally in ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Live Show

Billie Eilish officially has the coolest Halloween gig of the year.

The Happier Than Ever hit-maker will play the role of Sally in a live-to-film rendition of Tim Burton's 1993 Halloween/Christmas classic The Nightmare Before Christmas. That means lucky fans in attendance will get to hear her take on the character's signature musical number: "Sally's Song." She'll perform with the assistance of a full orchestra.

Eilish is set to star alongside Danny Elfman, who will reprise the role of Jack Skellington. Elfman provided the King of the Pumpkin Patch's singing voice in the original film, while Chris Sarandon handled Jack's speaking voice.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to have Billie joining up with the nightmare crew!” Elfman enthused in a statement shared with Billboard. “This will be a real treat (not a trick)!”

Weird Al Yankovic will tackle the role of Lock, while Ken Page will play the character Oogie Boogie. People notes that Page also played Oogie Boogie in the classic movie, making this show something of a reunion.

The show takes place Oct. 29 and 31 at the Bank of California Stadium in Los Angeles. Billboard added that attendees are encouraged to dress up; there will be a costume contest and trick-or-treating at some point. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

What is a live-to-film experience? NME explained that the event will play the film on screen and incorporate live musical accompaniment. Similar renditions of The Nightmare Before Christmas have taken place in years past. However, this will mark the first live concert show since 2018.

So far, it does not appear that Eilish has commented on her casting. However, she has some pretty large shoes to fill in the role. The character was originally brought to life by Catherine O'Hara, who recently received critical acclaim playing Moira Rose in Schitt's Creek.

Meanwhile, the "Bad Guy" singer is an avid fan of Burton. The duo posed for a photo at a Grammys after-party in 2020.

It appears that her fandom is reciprocated. Burton appeared as one of several "famous fans" to ask Eilish questions in a video with British Vogue earlier this year.