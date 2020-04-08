Billie Eilish Reveals What Quarantine at Her Parents’ House Is Like



While most people are going a bit stir crazy from isolation during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Billie Eilish is doing just fine.

She revealed on the Telekom Electronic Beats podcast earlier this week that she has been quarantining at her parents’ home and hasn’t had “this much time off” since she was 12.

“I’ve been really enjoying being alone,” she admitted to host Derek Opperman. “It's been nice. I feel like everybody on the internet has been on FaceTime all day long with their friends.”

“The weird thing is, like, normally when I'm home is the only time I get to see them, and now I'm stuck home finally and I can't see them, which is super weird,” she added.

“I love my friends, I can’t wait to see them. I do miss them a lot, but at the same time, I’m good," the pop star continued. “I’m good being alone and I like being alone. As soon as we can see people again and go out we're going to be so happy and grateful.”

“In about three days we're all going to take it for granted again,” she joked. “That's the way people work. It's the way humans are made. You miss something so bad once you don't have it. You never think about it when you have it.”

In the meantime, the “everything i wanted” singer has been fostering two puppies, Jim and Miss Maudie, who she named after the characters from To Kill a Mockingbird.