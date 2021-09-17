Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out the new West Side Story trailer, Blac Chyna's thoughts on Kimye's divorce and more, below.

Blac Chyna Weighs In on Kimye Divorce

Blac Chyna was recently on the Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast, where she was asked about the rumors that Kanye cheated on Kim Kardashian. Here's what she had to say:

TIME Announces 100 Most Influential People of 2021

TIME magazine's annual list of the most influential people just came out. Celebrities including Suni Lee, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Britney Spears and more all made the list. (via TIME)

Class Action Chicken Lawsuit to Pay Out $181 Million

If you bought chicken in the past 12 years, you may be entitled to compensation. Apparently, certain chicken companies conspired to limit supplies and keep the price of chicken up. As a result, these companies have to shell out $181 million as part of a new class action lawsuit. (via Overcharged for Chicken)

Kim K Supports Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's PDA

Kim Kardashian was recently on The Ellen Show when she asked how she feels about her sister Kourtney's new romance with Travis Barker. Kim said she loves how much Kourtney and Travis have grown together, but admitted that the PDA has been a lot. At the end of the day though, she thinks its cute. (via TMZ)

Watch the Trailer for Steven Spielberg's West Side Story

The new movie comes out December 10. Watch below: