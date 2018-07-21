Black-ish star Anthony Anderson has found himself in hot water after being accused of assaulting a woman.

According to a report from The Blast, an unidentified woman claims the actor, 47, assaulted her while they were meeting for a business opportunity. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirms Anderson is the subject of an ongoing investigation but did not provide any further details.

In a statement given to People, the comedian's rep denies the claims, stating, “It’s unfortunate that anyone can file a police report whether it is true or false. The authorities have not contacted Anthony or any of his representatives about this matter. Anthony unequivocally disputes the claim.”

Sources close to the situation say the alleged victim filed a police report with the LAPD earlier this year, after the incident happened over a year ago. Following her first meeting with Anderson at an event he threw, the alleged victim met with the actor a second time where the alleged incident occurred.

Anderson has had his issues with the law in the past. In 2004 while on the set of Hustle & Flow, the Black-ish star and an assistant director were accused of raping an extra. Charges against the two were eventually dropped.