Blackpink’s ‘How You Like That’ Has Already Broken a YouTube Record

Blackpink just made their official comeback with "How You Like That," their first single in over a year.

The long-awaited new song dropped Friday (June 26) after weeks of teasers — and let's just say Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie and Rosé definitely exceeded all our expectations... like we knew they would. In fact, the "How You Like That" music video has already become the biggest premiere in YouTube history.

According to the BBC, nearly 1.65 million fans across the world tuned in to watch the clip as it was unveiled. The previous record was held by BTS' "ON," which was watched by 1.52 million people during its premiere.

The "How You Like That" video is a beautiful explosion of color and high fashion that sees the ladies in a multitude of exotic destinations, including a magical rainforest and an Egyptian-style market. Plus, the quartet serves some gorgeous looks with Lisa channeling her inner Cleopatra in a bejeweled bra and blunt haircut. It's perfection.

The best part comes at the very end though, when the group breaks out into an epic dance routine.

Check out Blackpink's "How You Like That" music video, below:

Ahead of the song's release, Blackpink discussed its message and why they decided to drop it during a global pandemic.

"This might sound grand, but we wanted to give a hopeful message," the group told TIME. "In whatever dark times or situations we encounter, we want everyone to have the strength and confidence to be able to rise up again."

"How You Like That" is the first single we will see from Blackpink in 2020. According to YG Entertainment, the group will release a second single in July followed by a third in August before dropping their yet-untitled new album in Septemeber.

The new album will mark Blackpink's first since the group's 2016 debut.