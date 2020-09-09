Netflix to Release Blackpink Documentary: Get Details and See Reactions From Fans

Blackpink are coming to a small screen near you in an upcoming Netflix documentary.

Blackpink: Light Up The Sky will premiere on Netflix on October 14. The new film follows Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé from their pre-debut as a group to their historic Coachella performance in 2019. The movie will feature exclusive interviews and never before seen footage.

"We can’t wait to share our personal stories with Blinks all over the world through Netflix!” Blackpink said in a press release. “We hope this film will bring joy and light to the viewers, and they will enjoy seeing our journey together on screen from the past four years."

The documentary is directed by Caroline Suh and produced by Cara Mones. It is executive produced by Radical Media's Jon Kamen, David Sirulnick and Zara Duffy.

“The K-pop phenomenon has been sweeping the globe and Blackpink has arguably become the most recognizable and most popular girl group in the world.” Netflix’s Adam Del Deo, VP Documentary Features told Deadline. “Director Caroline Suh’s trusted relationship with Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa offers organic and honest moments that give viewers an authentic inside look into the lives of Blackpink, as well as the dedication and grueling preparation each member puts into every hit song, history-making performance and sold-out arena tour. We’re thrilled to bring their story to their fans worldwide.”

Additionally, Blinks will also be treated to four new Netflix user icons with their favorite artists.

