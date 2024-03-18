Is Bone Broth the Superfood We Should All Be Drinking for Weight Loss and Nutrients?

I wish I'd learned about this when we were still in the middle of winter when we relish sipping on those warm drinks but that's okay. If we drink hot coffee and tea all year round then why not bone broth?

We all know that eating chicken noodle soup is supposed to be a perfect cold remedy right? However, this bone broth research includes beef broth as well, and sipping it out of a mug is being touted as a go-to health benefit.

According to Healthline, you can make bone broth by boiling down animal bones and the such after the meat is all gone.

But come on now, if you don't have the time (or buy meat on the bone that often) then just simply buy this superfood at the grocery store and heat it up for your health.

According to the Eat This, Not That website people swear by drinking bone broth for weight loss while getting insane amounts of nutrients as well as immunity-building goodness.

Or add a couple of items if you prefer a light soup.

Nutrients

The gelatin, collagen, and amino acids as well as the minerals in bone broth like magnesium, calcium, and phosphorus are incredible for our joints.

The gelatin also promotes gut health with the growth of beneficial bacteria that can reduce inflammation according to the Eat This website.

Who doesn't want to boost their immunity to fight off sickness? The amino acids as well as those minerals in bone broth are all about that.

Weight Loss

Since bone broth is from chicken or beef bones you can bet the high protein content is exactly what helps with weight loss. According to Eat This there are 9 grams in one cup and as we know protein fills us up so we don't feel so hungry.

It's also super low in calories and keeps us hydrated, too which are both key.

So how much should we drink if nutrients alone isn't our goal but we'd like to shed a few pounds? According to Eat, it all depends on you and what your doctor says.

It can vary depending on individual calorie needs, dietary preferences, and overall diet and lifestyle. Some people may choose to drink bone broth daily as a low-calorie, nutrient-rich snack or meal replacement, while others may incorporate it into their diet a few times a week. It's important to listen to your body and incorporate bone broth into your diet in a way that supports your weight-loss goals without compromising overall nutrient intake and balance.

According to Bon Appetit, if you want to drink as close to the real thing as possible as if you made it yourself, here are the best brands. Very Well Fit has a list, too.

