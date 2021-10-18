What Is ‘Bones Day’? Meet TikTok’s Favorite Pug Who Makes Daily Predictions

What is "Bones Day"? There's a new way to predict if a good day is on the horizon. Forget about whether or not Mercury is in retrograde. What matters is heading over to TikTok and checking if Noodle the pug is having a "bones day" or a "no bones day."

Jonathan Graziano runs the TikTok account @jongraz, and every morning he wakes up his 13-year-old pug Noodle. The adorable, aging dog determines what sort of day we're going to have based on whether or not he "woke up with bones."

If you've never seen one of their videos, you may be wondering what exactly that means. Basically, if Noodle manages to stand up, he's having a bones day. If he flops back into bed like he could use another few hours of sleep (we've all been there so no judgment), it's a no bones day — an indication to take it easy today.

For example, today (Oct. 18) was a bones day. Even though Graziano and Noodle went on a "sprightly" walk the night before, he valiantly stood up in his doggy bed before lying back down. According to Graziano, that counts: "We don't need him to use 'em. We just need to know they're there."

Watch it all go down below.

How are you supposed to spend a bones day? According to Graziano, it's the perfect time to treat yourself to a delicious lunch or go after that raise at work.

Obviously, for every bones day, there's got to be a no bones day. After two bones days in a row, Sunday (Oct. 17) marked the end of the streak when Noodle instantly flopped back into bed. He needed a break — understandably, especially since it was a Sunday. Graziano urged his followers to practice self-care for themselves, too.

Graziano told Insider that he opened his TikTok account in late 2020, but it's blown up this month. On October 14 he had more than 545,000 followers. Now that number has ballooned to 1.8 million.

He said he finds "so much joy" in people's fascination with Noodle's regular updates and emphasized that a no bones day isn't the worst thing in the world.

"It's not a bad thing as much as it's just — you have permission to flop," he explained.

While Noodle's TikTok takeover is relatively recent, Graziano has been documenting his lovable dog's life on Instagram since adopting him in 2016. His Insta account — @showmenoodz — has over 51k followers.

Noodle and Graziano have inspired countless parodies and spoofs on TikTok. The concept of a bones or no bones day has picked up elsewhere on social media, too.

The New York Post noted that believers are referencing Noodle's ability to stand before making major life decisions on Twitter. Noodle has even been turned into a meme in tweets like the one below.

So next time you're trying to decide what to do with your day, make sure you log on TikTok to see what to expect based on Noodle's morning activities. You won't regret it.