Borat Sent Katy Perry a Video Message Referencing Orlando Bloom’s Nude Paddle-Boarding Pics

Orlando Bloom surprised Katy Perry with a very niiiice, but NFSW, birthday message from Borat.

On Sunday (October 25), Bloom took to Instagram to share a video shout out from Sacha Baron Cohen’s controversial character Borat Sagdiyev to celebrate Perry’s 36th birthday.

"I was planning on going sailing in Florida and so I make internet searching of Orlando water sports. But instead, Mr. Google sent me a photograph of your husband with his crumb out. He have a very good one," Borat said, referencing Bloom's infamous naked paddle-boarding photos from 2016.

"It must be nice to see Orlando bloom. You will have a very nice birthday. A lot of cream on your cake. Why not?" he continued.

"@katyperry your dream come true birthday message my love HAPPY BIRTHDAY," Bloom captioned the video.

Perry reposted the video on Instagram with the caption, "omg."

Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan was released in 2006. A sequel, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm was released on October 23 via Amazon Prime.