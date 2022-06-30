New Bride Conned for 10 Months by Husband Who Was Actually a Woman in Disguise

A woman in Indonesia claims she was conned out of thousands of dollars by her new husband after she discovered he was actually a woman who had disguised herself.

In documents obtained by The Mirror, the victim, referred to as NA, claims she entered into a relationship with a person claiming to be a man — identified by the initials AA — who she met through online dating.

AA, who claimed to be a surgeon and in the coal business, had recently moved to NA's island and was looking for a wife. After three months of dating, the pair got married in a secret wedding ceremony.

NA claims that the wedding was kept secret because AA couldn't produce the civil documents required for a proper, registered wedding.

After the pair were wed, they moved into NA's parent's house, where her mother and father became suspicious of the "groom."

To keep from arousing suspicion, AA moved the couple away from NA's family to South Sumatra, where NA was allegedly confined to the house for several months.

NA claims AA had full control over their finances while they lived together, and that both she and her family were conned out of roughly $20,135 by AA during their relationship.

Eventually, NA's mother contact the police. While being questioned by authorities, AA revealed she was not a man but actually a woman who had been disguising herself as a man. AA's real initials are EY.

After sharing her story, NA revealed she never realized she was with a woman as the couple always turned the lights off during sexual intercourse, during which AA always insisted on blindfolding NA.

A legal trial is currently underway.