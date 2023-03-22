Bride Furious After Male Guest Shows Up to Surprise Wedding in Dress

A man shared on Reddit that his friend is furious with him after he showed up to her surprise wedding in a bridal gown.

The debacle all started when the man was invited to a "small costume party" to celebrate his friend's engagement, but he was shocked to find out it was more than just a party when he arrived.

"I didn’t want to rock up in an anime cosplay, so I thought it would be funny to go to an engagement party as [Tim Burton character] the Corpse Bride. I arrived at her house yesterday and everything seemed normal. A few people complimented my costume and I was having a lot of fun," he wrote via Reddit.

After being at the party for a little while, his "friend’s fiancé walked out in a black tuxedo and announced [the party] was actually their wedding."

"Apparently my friend saw a video of someone doing this and wanted to do the same. He asked us all to go to the back yard for the ceremony to begin," he continued.

Realizing he was in a dress, the man immediately asked the groom if he could go home and change, but the groom insisted it was "fine" since he didn't know it was going to be a wedding.

"I trusted him and followed everyone outside. They got married and everything seemed good. The reception was just in their house again so everyone just walked back inside and picked up where they left off. I tried talking to my friend and celebrating with her but she kept making excuses to not talk to me," he recalled.

The man assumed his friend was just "tired" from her big day, so he left her alone and went home after the party. That's when things turned sour: "I got home and half an hour passed when my phone started getting notifications. I checked and it was my friend texting me. She was cussing me out and telling me how I ruined her wedding."

The man's friend scolded him, telling him it was "basic knowledge not to wear a wedding dress to a wedding," but he reminded her that he had no idea the party was a wedding and he told her that her new husband assured him that his costume was OK to wear for the ceremony.

"She didn’t respond, but I got a text from her husband. He asked why I would tell her he said it was fine. I told him he said it was fine. Then he said how I should have changed anyways and it’s my fault that the two are now fighting over this," he continued.

The man added that he's repeatedly apologized, but his friend hasn't responded and she and her husband have since blocked him on all forms of social media.

In the comments section, Reddit users tried to comfort the man, with many suggesting he's better off without her as his friend.

"The facts of this are pretty simple. You were told this is a costume party so you wore a costume. When asked about a theme you were not given any restrictions. They sprung a surprise wedding on you. Once you realized this you asked the groom if you should go home and change and the groom said no. They had multiple chances to get you to change and they didn't take any of them so getting mad with you after the fact doesn't make any sense," one person wrote.

"So you get invited to a costume party and show up in a costume of the corpse bride. Suddenly this costume party is a surprise wedding, seeing a potential issue you go up to the groom and ask him if you should change, this chuckle f--k says its fine and you believe him because why would he lie. Wedding happens, you get s--t for what you were explicitly told was fine, groom backpedals to try and cover up his stupidity, both him and your friend block you; now you have two fewer idiots in your life to deal with," another chimed in.

"This 'husband' just has no spine, sorry. Trying to LIE about a decision he made in good-will, not knowing that it upset his now wife, is just... I dunno. Sad, I guess. Also I don't really understand the mentality behind 'you ruined my special day' by wearing a costume," someone else commented.