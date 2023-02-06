Bride Uninvites Groom’s Best Man Who Is ‘In Love’ With Him, Fears He Could ‘Ruin’ Wedding

A woman was slammed online after sharing she secretly uninvited her fiancé's Best Man as she feared he might sabotage her wedding day.

On Reddit, the 27-year-old woman, who is getting married in two months, revealed that the groom-to-be's childhood best friend was supposed to be his Best Man, but she uninvited him because she was uncomfortable.

"Needless to say they're very close to each other. Recently my fiancé told me how a couple of years ago his best friend got drunk and confessed his love to him. My fiancé was taken aback cause he only ever dated (and I think still dates) women," she wrote in a since-removed Reddit post, according to The Mirror.

Her fiancé "ignored" the confession, and the two men never talked about it afterward so they wouldn't make their "friendship awkward." "To this [day] my fiancé isn't sure if his best friend even remembers that confession," the woman shared.

However, feeling "very uneasy" about the situation, the bride-to-be made a bold move that infuriated her fiancé.

"I honestly feared his Best Man might try to ruin my wedding out of jealousy, so I sent him a private message requesting him to withdraw his position as my fiancé's Best Man and not come to our wedding if possible as his presence made me uncomfortable. Well, my fiancé found out about it and now he's furious with me," she continued.

The woman told her fiancé that she feared his Best Man might try to "sabotage" the wedding.

"We went back and forth on this [until] I told him that he has to choose between me and his best friend, but he told me that I'm incredibly childish, [and] it's too early to already be acting like a bridezilla. [He] then left to his mother's place and two days later still hasn't come back or tried to contact me," she added.

Reddit users slammed the woman in the comments section, with many rooting for a breakup.

"Exactly how did you jump to the conclusion that he would sabotage the wedding? You could have talked to your fiancé about your underlying insecurities instead of trying to remove his best friend from the ceremony with no real basis," one person wrote.

"You could have insisted that your fiancé talk to his friend. But to fire the best man without even talking to your partner first? That’s bats--t. I hope he dumps you," another commented.

"Might as well call it off now because you’ve violated your (would be) husband's trust. He’ll never tell you something in confidence again, and he’s correct to feel that way," someone else wrote.