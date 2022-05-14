Britney Spears Announces the Loss of Her ‘Miracle Baby’

Britney Spears announced the tragic loss of their unborn baby.

On Saturday (May 14), the couple announced their pregnancy loss via a joint Instagram statement.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," they wrote. "This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however, we were overly excited to share the good news."

The statement continued, "Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment."

Sam offered hope to his bride-to-be by adding in the comments section, "We will have a miracle soon."

Britney announced that she was expecting her first child with her fiancé in early April. She shares her two sons – 16-year-old Sean Preston and 15-year-old Jayden James – with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

"Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect," Sam wrote in an Instagram post shortly after their pregnancy announcement. "Fatherhood is something I have always looked forward to and I don’t take [it] lightly. It is the most important job I will ever do🙏"

The couple announced their engagement in September, just two months before her conservatorship ended. During her conservatorship hearing, Britney expressed her desire to become a mother again and was denied to do so by her father, Jamie Spears.