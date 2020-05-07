Britney Spears’ Dad Allegedly Stopped Her From Having Kids With Boyfriend Sam Asghari

Britney Spears reportedly wanted to have a baby with boyfriend Sam Asghari but was denied by her father.

It appears as though the pop star's ongoing family drama is a lot more complicated than we thought. Just days after her conservatorship was allegedly extended through the end of August, Us Weekly reports Spears hoped to start a family with the fitness model late last year, but she was unable to because her dad, Jamie Spears, decided against it.

"Britney told the probate investigator late last year she wanted to have a baby,” a source told revealed. "Her dad had always been against Britney getting pregnant."

The 38-year-old singer already has teenage two sons, Jayden James and Sean Preston Federline, from her marriage to ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Spears and Asghari began dating in late 2016 after meeting on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video. In 2019, Us Weekly also reported the "Oops... I Did It Again" hitmaker "can’t get married unless Jamie approves it, and Jamie is inclined not to because it would only [create complicated] legal issues."

Spears' dad has been in charge of her finances and overall physical and mental health ever since she was placed under a conservatorship in 2008 after her widely publicized meltdown. (You know the one when she shaved her head?)