Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Reportedly Extended Through the End of Summer

Britney Spears’ conservatorship has reportedly been extended through the end of August.

Judge Brenda Penny allegedly issued an extension in the conservatorship until August 22, 2020, according to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight published on Saturday (May 2).

The reported reasoning behind the extension is due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The judge reportedly cited that it is not safe for a hearing in court at this time with social distancing laws in place. Jodi Montgomery (the pop star's care manager) will continue acting as the “temporary conservator” of the “Toxic” singer.

The 38-year-old artist was previously under the conservatorship of her father, Jamie Spears, until September 2019 when he experienced health problems. The conservatorship was then given to Montgomery as the “temporary conservator.”

The decision to extend the conservatorship comes shortly after Britney accidentally burned down her home gym. Britney revealed that she left two candles burning and discovered the flames when she walked past the door to her gym. Thankfully, nobody was hurt.

"Her family worries because they know Britney can get distracted and forget," a source told the outlet. "These are all things she works on in therapy."

Britney has been under the conservatorship since 2008 after numerous mental breakdowns, some of which were in public. The conservator and lawyer control her estate and assets.