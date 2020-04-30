Britney Spears Accidentally Burned Down Her Home Gym With Two Candles… But It Wasn’t Her First Candle-Related Mishap

Britney Spears revealed she burned her home gym to the ground in an unfortunate candle incident.

The "Oops... I Did It Again" hitmaker took to Instagram Wednesday (April 29) to share her fitness routine, but shocked fans when she casually admitted she hasn't used her personal gym in six months after accidentally setting it on fire.

"Hey, guys! I'm in my gym right now. I haven't been in here for, like, six months, because I burned my gym down, unfortunately," Spears said. "I had two candles, and yeah, one thing led to another, and I burned it down."

The 38-year-old pop star gave more details about the fire in her post's caption.

"It was an accident," she wrote. "I burnt it down. I walked past the door to the gym and flames. BOOM !!!!!! By the Grace of God the alarm went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt. Unfortunately, now I have only two pieces of equipment left lol and a one-sided mirror gym!!!!! But it could be much worse so I’m grateful."

"Pssss I like working out better outside anyways," she added.

Check out Spears' post, below:

Britney Spears, Instagram

This isn't the first time the singer has had a candle-related accident. In 2002, Spears set fire to her New York apartment after leaving a candle burning in front of an air vent while out shopping with a friend. Luckily, no one was harmed, but the fire department had to come to put it out.