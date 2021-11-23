Why Did Britney Spears Call Lady Gaga Her ‘Inspiration’ On Instagram?

Britney Spears came out as a loud and proud Little Monster in 2021. The Princess of Pop has had nothing but kind things to say about her pop peer, Lady Gaga.

She took to her Instagram story to thank the House of Gucci actor (while simultaneously addressing Christina Aguilera) for speaking out about Spears' newly won freedom from her 13-year conservatorship.

"Thank you @LADYGAGA for genuinely taking your time to say something so kind," Spears wrote. "I love you!!!"

The "Gimme More" hit-maker doubled down on her appreciation for Gaga with a post on her grid. She shared a candid of Mother Monster walking the streets in animal print and a video of Gaga speaking about Spears at a red carpet event.

"Thanks again for your kind words," Spears captioned the upload. "You’re my inspiration for the rest of the year and congrats on your amazing movie."

Check out the post below:

Spears also complimented Gaga's bodysuit. Eagle-eyed fans may notice that the "Lucky" singer proceeded to wear something similar in a post showing off her Christmas tree.

Will Lady Gaga be Britney Spears' fashion inspiration for the rest of the year? We'll have to wait and see!

Their appreciation for one another does appear to be mutual, though. In fact, Gaga spoke out in support of Spears on Instagram earlier this month.

The "Born This Way" singer shared a photo of them together at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards (a.k.a. the one where Gaga dressed up as Jo Calderone and awarded Spears the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award).

"I have loved @britneyspears her whole career," Gaga gushed on Instagram. "I looked up to her, admired her strength—she empowered so many people and still does. I couldn’t be more happy for you today. You never deserved what happened ... Thank God 4 today."

Fans of the pop powerhouses have been celebrating their sweet back and forth on social media.

Some have gone as far as to recommend a musical collaboration, and those fans have ideas. Chiefly, they'd love to see Spears hop on a remix of Gaga's Chromatica anthem "Free Woman." Makes sense!

Fingers crossed that some sort of collaboration pans out in the not-so-distant future!