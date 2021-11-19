Britney Spears Criticizes Christina Aguilera for ‘Refusing’ to Speak Out About ‘Corrupt, Abusive System’

Britney Spears was silenced for more than a decade — but now her voice is stronger than ever before. And she's not afraid to use it.

In an Instagram Story posted Friday night (Nov. 19), the pop star appears to criticize her late '90s, early 2000s pop peer Christina Aguilera for a recent interview in which the "Dirrty" singer refused to address Spears' situation.

In the clip shared by Spears, when asked by a reporter on the Latin Grammys red carpet if she's had any communication with Spears following the dissolution of the singer's controversial 13-year conservatorship, Aguilera appears to quietly signal a member of her team, who cuts the interview short.

"No, we're not doing that tonight, sorry," the man says, before whisking Aguilera away.

"I can't, but I'm happy for her," Aguilera tells the reporter while exiting and making a sympathetic face.

"Love and adore everyone who supported me, but refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie," Spears wrote, captioning the clip.

"[Thirteen] years being in a corrupt, abusive system, yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about?" Spears questioned, adding, "I'm the one who went through it all. All the supporters who spoke up and supported me, thank you. Yes, I do matter!"

See the full Instagram Story, below:

Aguilera's apparent refusal to address Spears now is a very different approach than she took just earlier in the year.

Back in June, Aguilera posted a series of tweets addressing the Spears conservatorship in light of revelations revealed in the New York Times documentary, Framing Britney Spears.

It was clear that her stance at the time was in support of Spears. Aguilera wrote:

"These past few days I've been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through. It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish. To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those 'close' to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly."

It's unclear if Aguilera is now uncomfortable with the topic or if there was another reason she and her team didn't want to address Spears and the conservatorship while on the red carpet.

In a follow-up Instagram Story, Spears shared another video, this time of Lady Gaga on the red carpet to promote her new film, House of Gucci. The footage shows Gaga praising Spears' impact on music and celebrating her recent court win.

"Thank you Lady Gaga for genuinely taking your time to say something so kind. You made me cry! I love you," Spears captioned the video of Gaga.