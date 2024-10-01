Britney Spears Reveals ‘Really Bad’ Fire Accident That ‘Fizzled’ Her Hair

Britney Spears revealed on Instagram on Monday (Sept. 30) that she experienced a "really bad" fire accident seemingly around six months ago.

The iconic performer said the accident "fizzled" all of her hair and singed off her eyebrows and eyelashes.

Her original Instagram post has since been deleted, but according to E! News, Spears said, "I was in my room and I turned the fire[place] on and, all of a sudden, it blew up in my face."

"The times it’s done it before, I quit so I always get my security to come in and light it for me because I was scared it was going to blow up," she explained.

However, she gave it a go by herself and unfortunately ended up in a scary situation.

"This time, I just threw the whole thing in there and it blew into my face and took all my eyelashes off and my eyebrows," she revealed.

"And see this baby hair? These baby bangs? This is from six months ago. It fizzled all my hair," she added.

She continued on, adding that her "face was on fire" and she feared she needed medical attention.

"The person I was with would not wake up, and I thought I’d have to go to the emergency room because my face was on fire," Spears said.

The singer also noted that she felt panicked in the moment and was scared she suffered severe burns since "it hurt to just touch" her face.

Despite the scare, Spears did not end up going to the emergency room after all.

"Finally, I took three Tylenol. Which is like a really, really big deal for me. It's like a f--king Vicodin or something. But I took three and finally I went to sleep [after six or seven hours]," she shared.

"It was really bad, but all is good now. It happens," the "Lucky" singer said.