Britney Spears Opens Up About Having ‘No Car, No Phone, No Door for Privacy’

Ever since a Los Angeles judge suspended Jamie Spears' oversight over Britney Spears' finances last week, the pop star has been sharing more details regarding the years of alleged imprisonment she underwent during her conservatorship.

In a new Instagram post, Britney shared a beautiful image conveying a blonde woman in flowing clothing floating above another woman lying on a bare mattress.

"This picture is everything to me!!! It makes me want to cry," she wrote in the post's caption. "She’s saving her divine feminine sister!!!!"

She also told fans to reach out to their friends who are in need. "I suggest if you have a friend that’s been in a house that feels really small for four months … no car … no phone … no door for privacy and they have to work around 10 hours a day 7 days a week and give tons of blood weekly with never a day off ... I strongly suggest you go pick up your friend and get them the hell outta there!!!!!"

At the end of the post, Britney called out her own family while showing immense gratitude for the man who helped remove her father from the conservatorship: "If you’re like my family who says things like 'sorry, you’re in a conservatorship' … probably thinking you’re different so they can f--- with you!!!! Thankfully I found an amazing attorney Mathew Rosengart who has helped change my life!!!!"

See her post, below:

Britney also gave thanks to the ongoing #FreeBritney movement in an IG post on Tuesday (Oct. 5). She thanks her fans for their unwavering support and fighting spirit.

"#FreeBritney movement … I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship," she wrote, "my life is now in that direction!!!!! I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it … I feel your hearts and you feel mine … that much I know is true!!!!!"

With Britney hopefully on her way to freedom, there is a hearing scheduled on Nov. 12 to decide whether or not the conservatorship will end completely, as well as one on Dec. 8 to figure out all the outstanding finances related to the case.