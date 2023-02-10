Britney Spears Slams Intervention Reports: ‘Sick to My Stomach’

After reports surfaced yesterday that an alleged intervention for Britney Spears had been deemed "unnecessary," the pop star has decided to speak out about the claims.

Taking to Instagram, she said that the report that came out made her "sick to my stomach."

"It makes me sick to my stomach that it’s even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died … I mean at some point enough is enough !!!" Spears wrote. "I’m probably going to have to stop posting on Instagram because even though I enjoy doing it, there’s obviously a lot of people who don’t wish me well!!!" she said.

Elsewhere in her post, she also referenced her husband Sam Asghari, saying: "As my hubby says it best: don’t believe everything you read!!!"

Previously, Page Six reported that an alleged intervention for the "Toxic" songstress had been scrapped.

"Unfortunately, there is a lot of hysteria in the media right now, but Britney is fine, and much of this has been overblown and grossly distorted," a source claimed.

Also, TMZ shared that the intervention was supposed to take place earlier this week on Tuesday (Feb. 7).

The intention of the intervention was allegedly to try and convince Spears to at a rental house, where she could receive "medical treatment and psychological counseling."

Over the last couple months, Spears has been the subject of several headlines in the tabloids.

In January 2023, the police were called to her home for a wellness check after some fans grew concerned for the singer.

Days prior to the wellness check, Spears was filmed and harassed by patrons at a restaurant in Los Angeles.

The tabloids claimed that Spears was acting "manic," however, the footage captured appeared to show the opposite.