Britney Spears and Jayden Reunite for Christmas After Time Apart

Britney Spears is making amends with one of her sons.

In a post to her Instagram account on Wednesday (Dec. 25), Spears shared that she was overcome with emotion after reuniting with her son, Jayden.

"Best Christmas of my life! I haven’t seen my boys in 2 years! Tears of joy and literally in shock everyday koo koo crazy so in love and blessed! I’m speechless thank you Jesus!" the singer captioned the post.

The clip shows Spears and Jayden spending time together at what appears to be her residence. In one of the shots of the two of them, Spears even gives her son a kiss on the cheek. Check out the clip here.

Spears shares two sons with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, Jayden and Sean Preston. Federline and Spears have been broken up since 2006, but their divorce was not finalized until 2007. Over the years there have been different custody arrangements that former couple have had when it comes to the kids. The most recent one saw the boys move with their father to Hawaii.

Jayden spent a year in Hawaii before he reunited with his mother, People reports. The outlet claimed that prior to this reunion Spears and Jayden spent time together at her home in Los Angeles.

A source told Page Six that Spears "never gave up hope" when it came to reconciling with her sons.

"It made her so happy to spend one-on-one time together and just hang out," the source said after Spears and Jayden spent time together.