Will Britney Spears Join Madonna on Tour?

Is Britney Spears ready to hit the stage again?

According to Page Six, pop icon Madonna hopes she can convince Britney to join her for a joint performance during her upcoming Celebration Tour.

The "Like a Prayer" singer apparently hopes that Britney will join her during one of her five rescheduled Los Angeles tour dates in March, so they can mark the 20th anniversary of their hit 2003 collaboration "Me Against the Music."

"Madonna originally wanted Britney to join her on tour this year. Everything was pushed back because of her illness, but she still wants Britney to join her at the Kia Forum," a source told the tabloid.

Britney last performed with Madonna during an appearance on the Queen of Pop's 2008 Sticky & Sweet Tour, shortly after her divorce from ex-husband Kevin Federline, which mirrors her looming divorce from Asghari coinciding with the Celebration Tour.

Plus, the two pop superstars have a longstanding friendship and even share the same agent.

The last time Britney and Madonna were spotted together was during Britney's wedding to Asghari in 2022, where they recreated their infamous 2003 MTV VMAs kiss.

Britney has not performed in public since her Piece of Me Tour wrapped in 2018, but in recent years she's released musical collaborations with Elton John and will.i.am and is reportedly planning an album comeback.

Meanwhile, Madonna is recovering following her hospitalization for a bacterial infection and is preparing to kick off her tour in London at the O2 Arena in October.

"Madonna’s entire tour crew are heading to London in the last week of September to start rehearsing in Brixton. They will also be given access to the O2 a day early on Oct. 13 to set up and do a full dress rehearsal," the source told Page Six.

"Some of the dance routines have been toned down for [Madonna] so that it’s not so strenuous. She’s focusing more on being the frontrunner rather than trying to keep up with the backing dancers," the source continued, adding: "She will still be putting on a great show, but her team’s main concern is ensuring that she’s healthy and can get through the tour from start to finish."

On Aug. 16, Madonna celebrated her 65th birthday in Lisbon, Portugal, alongside her six children.