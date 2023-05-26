Are Britney Spears and Mom Lynne Trying to Mend Their Relationship?

Britney Spears and her mother Lynne Spears could be working on a stronger relationship.

After years of having a contentious relationship due to Britney's conservatorship, Lynne visited Britney at her home on May 24.

The pair appeared to have a successful encounter that was even worthy of being posted to Britney's Instagram, where she seemed enthusiastic about the re-connection.

"My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time," Britney shared via a caption.

"With family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!! And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!!I love 💕 you so much !!!" she continued.

"Psss… I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let’s go shopping afterwards !!!" the post concluded.

Last year, Lynne had issued a public plea for her daughter to address their history. In a comment on a post from Britney, Lynne apologized and stated how much she missed and loved her daughter.

"I'm sooo sorry for your pain! I have been sorry for years! I love you so much and miss you!" Lynne commented.

"Please unblock me so I can speak to you in person! Britney, deep down you know how much I love and miss you! I apologize for anything and everything that's hurt you!" she continued.

Lynne stated that she has always tried to support her daughter and that they should have a conversation in private and not on social media.