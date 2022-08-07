Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Slam Kevin Federline for Claiming Singer’s Sons Don’t Want to See Her

Sam Asghari defended wife Britney Spears against her ex-husband’s claim that the singer's children don't want to see their mom.

On Saturday (Aug. 6), both the "Toxic" singer and her new husband responded publicly to Kevin's tell-all interview with The Daily Mail. In the interview, Kevin claimed his and Britney's teenage sons, 16-year-old Sean Preston and 15-year-old Jayden James, have been purposefully avoiding their mother.

"There is no validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly," Sam wrote in an Instagram Story. "The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the 'tough' part was having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model."

Sam added he doesn't know Kevin personally and has "nothing against him aside [from] him choosing to vilify my wife. He also noted Kevin's "gravy train will end soon," seemingly referencing the divorce settlement and monthly child support that Brit pays to the former dancer.

Britney herself later addressed Kevin's interview on her Instagram account.

"It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children," she began in an Instagram Story. "As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone … it concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram … it was LONG before Instagram … I gave them everything … Only one word: HURTFUL … I’ll say it … My mother told me ‘You should GIVE them to their dad’ … I’m sharing this because I can … Have a good day folks!!!"

The singer followed up her Instagram Story message with a grid post addressing Kevin's current wife Victoria, who told The Daily Mail, "This is a normal home, a family… full of love ... Whatever is happening outside has nothing to do with this home."

"I would like to share the door ... to outside is a token to the WHITE GATES I've been kept from for 15 years," Britney wrote. "The conservatorship has only been over for 8 months!!! ... Are we equal now? As in even equality??? Reminder that the trauma and insults that come with fame and this business not only affect me but my children as well!! I'm only human and I've done my best."

In his interview with The Daily Mail, Kevin claimed that both Sean Preston and Jayden James "have decided they are not seeing [their mom] right now," which is apparently why they did not attend Britney's wedding to Sam.

"It's been a few months since they've seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding," he continued. "[The boys] were happy for her, but they decided that, as they're not seeing her right now, they made the decision not to go to her wedding."

Kevin also said he believes the controversial 13-year conservatorship Britney endured "saved" her.

"If there was a way — any way — I could possibly say something to just open [Britney's] eyes ... but I haven't found that yet. I feel like, if I found that, I'd be on the phone trying to tell her," he told the tabloid.

Kevin also revealed during the interview that he would "absolutely welcome [Britney's dad] Jamie Spears back in the boys' lives."

"Especially if that's what the boys wanted," he shared, adding, "I don't have any hard feelings towards Jamie Spears. People make mistakes. I feel bad for him. I feel like he's been put through the wringer."