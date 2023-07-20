More than a decade after collaborating on their first hit together, Britney Spears and will.i.am have reunited for “Mind Your Business.”

The Black Eyed Peas star teased the track on Monday (July 17), though rumors of a new Britney and will.i.am collaboration began swirling online weeks ago. The track features pop, electronic and rap elements and the lyrics dive into the subject matter of privacy and public scrutiny.

The famed producer spoke with CBS about the “amazing person” that he got to collaborate with yet again.

"There's a thin line, and everyone deserves their version of privacy," he explained of the song’s inspiration. He added that he sees “the same light, the same joy, the same love and passion [for the music in Britney].”

"And when you have that connection with music and rhythm and song and melody and harmony and you express yourself through that, it helps you with anything that you're going through," he said.

Britney and will.i.am teamed up over a decade ago in 2011, when will.i.am produced and featured on the song "Big Fat Bass" off Britney's album Femme Fatale.

The two artists linked up again when they released the EDM banger "Scream & Shout" in 2012.

will.i.am also co-wrote and/or produced a number of tracks on Britney's 2013 album Britney Jean, including "Work Bitch," "It Should Be Easy" and more.

"Mind Your Business" Lyrics

Intro: Britney Spears



Mind your business, bitch

Mind your business, bitch

Pre-Chorus: Britney Spears and will.i.am



Where she at? Where she at? Where she at? Where she at? Where she at?

There she go, there she go, there she go, there she go, there she go

What she do? What she do? What she do? What she do? What she do?

Too much, watch you, watch you, watchin' me, watchin', watchin' you

Chorus: Britney Spears and will.i.am



Mind your B, mind your B, mind your B, mind your B

Mind your B, mind your B, mind your B, mind your B

Mind your B, mind your B, mind your B, mind your B

Mind your business-ness-ness

Post-Chorus: Britney Spears



Mind your business, bitch

Mind your businеss, bitch

Mind your business, bitch

Mind your business, bitch

Verse 1: will.i.am and Britney Spears



Too much looky-looky, get up off mе, too much watchy, whoa

Hands up in the cookie jar, they watchin' me, they watchin' ya

They got eyes up in the sky, so pose for that camera

They follow me, follow me, follow me, follow, follow me

Verse 2: Britney Spears, Britney Spears & will.i.am



Uptown, downtown, everywhere I turn around

Hollywood, London, snap-snap is the sound

Paparazzi shot me, I am the economy

Follow me, follow me, follow me, follow, follow me

Verse 3: will.i.am



T-t-t-t-too much looky-looky, I'm so sick of all these looky-loos

Everybody lookin' at me like I was the breakin' news

Police gotta stayin' watchin' every step I take

Every move I make, every breath I take

Verse 4: Britney Spears, will.i.am



If they don't get up out my face, then send the dogs out (Woof)

Five seconds and then the dogs come out (Woof)

You know what happens when the dogs come out

None of your business-ness

[Repeat Chorus]

