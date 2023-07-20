Britney Spears Sings ‘Mind Your Business’ on Brand New will.i.am Collaboration: LISTEN
More than a decade after collaborating on their first hit together, Britney Spears and will.i.am have reunited for “Mind Your Business.”
The Black Eyed Peas star teased the track on Monday (July 17), though rumors of a new Britney and will.i.am collaboration began swirling online weeks ago. The track features pop, electronic and rap elements and the lyrics dive into the subject matter of privacy and public scrutiny.
The famed producer spoke with CBS about the “amazing person” that he got to collaborate with yet again.
"There's a thin line, and everyone deserves their version of privacy," he explained of the song’s inspiration. He added that he sees “the same light, the same joy, the same love and passion [for the music in Britney].”
"And when you have that connection with music and rhythm and song and melody and harmony and you express yourself through that, it helps you with anything that you're going through," he said.
Listen to "Mind Your Business" by Britney Spears and will.i.am:
Britney and will.i.am teamed up over a decade ago in 2011, when will.i.am produced and featured on the song "Big Fat Bass" off Britney's album Femme Fatale.
The two artists linked up again when they released the EDM banger "Scream & Shout" in 2012.
will.i.am also co-wrote and/or produced a number of tracks on Britney's 2013 album Britney Jean, including "Work Bitch," "It Should Be Easy" and more.
Watch will.i.am & Britney Spears' "Scream & Shout" Music Video:
"Mind Your Business" Lyrics
Intro: Britney Spears
Mind your business, bitch
Mind your business, bitch
Pre-Chorus: Britney Spears and will.i.am
Where she at? Where she at? Where she at? Where she at? Where she at?
There she go, there she go, there she go, there she go, there she go
What she do? What she do? What she do? What she do? What she do?
Too much, watch you, watch you, watchin' me, watchin', watchin' you
Chorus: Britney Spears and will.i.am
Mind your B, mind your B, mind your B, mind your B
Mind your B, mind your B, mind your B, mind your B
Mind your B, mind your B, mind your B, mind your B
Mind your business-ness-ness
Post-Chorus: Britney Spears
Mind your business, bitch
Mind your businеss, bitch
Mind your business, bitch
Mind your business, bitch
Verse 1: will.i.am and Britney Spears
Too much looky-looky, get up off mе, too much watchy, whoa
Hands up in the cookie jar, they watchin' me, they watchin' ya
They got eyes up in the sky, so pose for that camera
They follow me, follow me, follow me, follow, follow me
Verse 2: Britney Spears, Britney Spears & will.i.am
Uptown, downtown, everywhere I turn around
Hollywood, London, snap-snap is the sound
Paparazzi shot me, I am the economy
Follow me, follow me, follow me, follow, follow me
[Repeat Pre-Chorus]
[Repeat Chorus]
[Repeat Post-Chorus]
Verse 3: will.i.am
T-t-t-t-too much looky-looky, I'm so sick of all these looky-loos
Everybody lookin' at me like I was the breakin' news
Police gotta stayin' watchin' every step I take
Every move I make, every breath I take
Verse 4: Britney Spears, will.i.am
If they don't get up out my face, then send the dogs out (Woof)
Five seconds and then the dogs come out (Woof)
You know what happens when the dogs come out
None of your business-ness
[Repeat Chorus]