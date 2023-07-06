Britney Spears reportedly fell to the ground after she was slapped by an NBA star's bodyguard in Las Vegas.

The pop star was reportedly struck by one of San Antonio Spurs player Victor Wembanyama's security guards Wednesday night (July 5) while dining out at celebrity hot spot Catch inside the Aria Resort & Casino.

An insider told TMZ that Spears, who is a fan of Victor's, went up to the basketball player to ask him for a picture. Spears reportedly "tapped him on his back, right shoulder" before the NBA star's security guard "backhanded her," knocking her glasses off her face.

The slap was reportedly so hard that it knocked Spears to the floor.

TMZ reports Spears returned to her table to compose herself after she was struck.

The security guard reportedly apologized, telling the pop star, "You understand how it is when you’re being swarmed by fans."

TMZ captured footage of Spears coming out of the restaurant later in the evening, using a hoodie and sunglasses to hide her identity. She was there with her husband Sam Asghari and manager Cade Hudson.

Spears' team reportedly filed a police report following the incident, however, her representatives have not released a public statement as of publishing.

Spears has encountered some trouble in public spaces over the last year.

In January, she was harassed at a restaurant by a diner who would not stop recording her. At the time, restaurant staff confirmed Spears did nothing wrong and that she did not cause a scene like some tabloid reports claimed.