Britney Spears Reunites With Estranged Son Jayden: REPORT

Britney Spears has reunited with her estranged 18-year-old son Jayden, according to Page Six.

A source allegedly told the outlet, "They have been spending a lot of time together."

Another source revealed that Jayden has been "back in California" recently after having moved to Hawaii with his dad Kevin Federline and his older brother Sean Preston last year.

"Britney is thrilled to have her baby back. Everything is moving in the right direction," the source claimed.

The outlet reported that it is unclear whether or not Jayden is staying with Spears at her Thousand Oaks, Calif. mansion.

READ MORE: Britney Spears Reveals Fire Accident That 'Fizzled' Her Hair

Spears has not commented on the reunion, seemingly keeping things private between her and her son.

Her most recent social media posts on Instagram show her dancing in her home amid posts about her upcoming jewelry line B Tiny.

The reunion has reportedly been in the works since the pop star's two sons called their mother on Mother's Day in May 2024.

"Obviously a reconciliation/reunification is somewhat complex and can be a process that takes some time," Federline's lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan said at the time, calling the interaction a "good sign."

As for Federline, he reportedly "supports the boys having a relationship with their mother."

Spears had previously been estranged from her sons for more than a year when they moved to Hawaii in Aug. 2023.

She consented to the move but reportedly did not see her teenage sons before they made their big move.

In a 2022 interview with ITV, 15-year-old Jayden revealed his wish that Spears would "get better mentally" and said, "When she gets better, I really want to see her again."

In the interview, Jayden also commented on his mom's conservatorship and agreed that it went on "too long."

"Probably why my mom was very angry about the whole situation because she felt as if she was working for too long, which I personally think yeah, she was," he said.

In response to the interview, Spears wrote on Instagram, "My love for my children has no boundaries."

"You are my child and always will be !!! You and your brother both are brilliant and I'm so proud to call you both mine," she added.

The "Lucky" singer also dedicated her 2023 memoir to her two kids, calling them the "loves of [her] life."