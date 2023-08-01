Britney Spears' sons are moving away from California and, according to reports, won't be saying goodbye to their pop star mom beforehand.

A source told Page Six that Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16, are set to move to Hawaii on Tuesday (Aug. 1), along with their dad, Kevin Federline, stepmom Victoria Prince, and their half-siblings Jordan, 11, and Peyton, 9.

The source claims Spears' teen boys don't plan on seeing their mom before the big move out of state and across the ocean.

Spears has reportedly not seen her sons in over a year, and her kids have publicly spoken out about their relationship with the pop star. Sean Preston and Jayden James also did not attend her 2022 wedding to Sam Asghari.

In May 2023, Page Six reported that Spears approved Federline's request to move the boys to Hawaii after he threatened to take her to court if she objected.

Though it's unclear whether or not Britney has any contact with her sons these days, TMZ reported in May that they do share occasional text messages.

Plus, Spears has posted about her boys on social media in recent months.

In one post, she called her oldest, Sean Preston, her "first love."

On June 29, she posted a photo of her youngest, Jayden James, captioned, "MINE."

While it seems like Spears' relationship with her sons may have improved in 2023, in August 2022 Federline told The Daily Mail that his and Spears' children chose to distance themselves from their famous mother.

"The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now," Federline said at the time, alluding to Spears' frequent headlines in the media and her penchant for posting nude photos on her Instagram account.

"I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself.’ But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them. It’s tough. I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school," he added.

Federline also noted that the boys "had a lot of questions" about Spears' longtime conservatorship led by her father, Jamie Spears.

Spears' highly-anticipated memoir, The Woman in Me, which will shed light on her time in the conservatorship and more, is set to release on Oct. 24.