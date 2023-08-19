Britney Spears Addresses Split From Husband Sam Asghari

Britney Spears broke her silence and confirmed that she and her husband Sam Asghari have gone their separate ways.

On Friday (Aug. 18) the “Toxic” hitmaker released a personal statement via her Instagram account.

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together,” she began. “6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business!!!”

Spears added that she “couldn’t take the pain anymore.” Spears revealed that she has been "telepathically" receiving supportive messages from friends and thanked them for the love.

“I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that,” she admitted. “I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses!!!”

She labeled herself her dad’s strong soldier and was previously sent to doctors to “get fixed,” but said that she really just needed her family’s support and unconditional love.

“So I will be as strong as I can and do my best!!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile,” she concluded.

Asghari previously confirmed their breakup on Thursday (Aug. 17) via an Instagram Story.

"My wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always," he wrote. "S--t happens."

Rumors swirled that Asghari would challenge the prenuptial agreement that was finalized prior to their June 2022 marriage. His rep addressed the claim to Entertainment Tonight.

"There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos. However, all these claims are false," the rep confirmed in a statement.