Brooke Candy Wears Her Grimes ‘Genesis’ Music Video Suit While Dominating BDSM Elon Musk in Her First NFT

Would you like to own digital art of Elon Musk on all fours, wearing a dog collar?

On Monday (April 5), rapper and tattoo artist Brooke Candy announced an NFT auction of an animated art piece that features her walking the Tesla CEO as he dons dog-themed BDSM-wear.

The one-of-a-kind animated digital statuette is called “I Wanna Be Your Doge” and features Candy dominating a leashed Musk.

Sanchez Alba

To see the animated version of the NFT, click here.

The “I Wanna Be Your Doge” digital artwork is the 31-year-old’s first ever visual art NFT and it will be sold as a one-of-a-kind piece.

“The first buyer will also receive a physical replica of the outfit I wore in Grimes’ video for ‘Genesis’ tailored to their own size,” Candy revealed on Twitter.

The auction for the NFT digital art piece will go live on Wednesday, April 7 at 3:00 PM ET for a limited time on Foundation, one of the biggest NFT platforms in the world.

NFT stands for non-fungible token, which means it is unique and can’t be replaced. As The Verge explains, most NFTs are part of the Ethereum blockchain which is a cryptocurrency, like bitcoin or dogecoin.

“I’m aware of the concerns people have raised around NFT energy use and the implications this has on the environment,” Candy wrote in a statement on her website. “NFTs are an especially exciting technology which empowers artists, allowing them to sell their work in a completely novel way after an incredibly tough year.”

“After doing extensive research of my own I am confident that NFTs do not directly contribute to the carbon emissions of the Ethereum network. However, it is true that Ethereum is energy intensive which is why I support off-setting and a move towards a Proof of Stake system to reduce energy usage.”

The creative shared that this is the first in a series of NFTs she will be releasing over the coming weeks.