Brooke Mueller Reportedly Happy in 12-Step Program to Fight Addiction: ‘Working For Her’

Brooke Mueller is reportedly in a 12-step program to fight her addiction.

The actress, 46, is apparently in the program to help her battle addiction, which was also infamously suffered by her ex-husband Charlie Sheen, 58, who she married in 2008 and with whom she shares 14-year-old twins Max and Bob.

Sources close to Sheen’s ex told Page Six Mueller is “currently in a program” and she “really likes it.”

The insider added: “It seems to be working for her.”

Mueller is also said to have been “leaning on family” while co-parenting her 14-year-old twins with Sheen.

In a recent interview with People, the Two And a Half Men star claimed he was a “single dad,” and said Mueller, “was not in the picture too much right now”.

However, sources told Page Six, Mueller is “very much in the picture,” and that her focus these days is on her sobriety and being present for her boys.

Sheen and Mueller divorced in 2011, the same year he was fired by Two and a Half Men creator Chuck Lorre, 71.

This week, Sheen insinuated that Brooke is now uninvolved in parenting their boys.

He told People: “I’ve mostly been raising my 14-year-old boys.

“Their mom has been trying to figure some stuff out on her end, so she’s not in the picture too much right now.”

But one of Mueller’s friends insisted she is far from “out of the picture” when it comes to parenting their kids.

The insider said the pair’s youngsters split their time between Sheen and Mueller.