BTS Tour Tickets Are More Popular Than Super Bowl Tickets

BTS tour tickets have sold almost twice as many tickets as the Super Bowl in just three days.

The boys are headed on their Map of the Soul World Tour in 2020 and tickets for the highly-anticipated concert were released last week with StubHub reporting they've already outsold the Super Bowl. Considering the football game is one of the most sought-after events of the year, this just proves BTS' world dominance.

Data also reveals fans from all 50 states and 24 countries have purchased tickets and that the group have already beat sales for other pop artists such as Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift. Plus, they're the No. 1 top-selling artist in the past 30 days, beating Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Elton John and My Chemical Romance.

"As the surge in K-pop grows, BTS continues to drive unprecedented demand for concert ticket sales on StubHub," Jeff Poirier, general manager of music and theater for StubHub, said in a statement. "In fact, the BTS 2020 tour is driving demand unlike anything we've seen from a pop act in recent years, outperforming the on-sale demand of Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift, among others."

The data isn't surprising since BTS' Love Yourself: Speak Yourself stadium tour also had huge first-day sales last year, outselling some of music's biggest stars, including the Rolling Stones, Cardi B, Korn and Florida Georgia Line.

BTS' new world tour kicks off on April 11 in the band's hometown of Seoul, South Korea, before heading to cities across Asia, North America and Europe. You can buy tickets and find more information here.

The group's new album Map of the Soul: 7 drops next week.