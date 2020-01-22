BTS Unveil 2020 ‘Map of the Soul’ World Tour
BTS officially announced their highly anticipated 2020 Map of the Soul World Tour.
The tour kicks off in their home country of South Korea for four shows at the Olympic Stadium. The tour poster features two mystery shows in yet to be named cities on June 13 and 14.
The tour announcement comes after the release of "Black Swan," the first single off of their upcoming album Map of the Soul: 7 which debuts on BigHit Entertainment out February 21.
The BTS Global Official Fanclub ARMY Membership fans will get first access to the first presale. If you are not a member you can register here by February 2 at 10 PM ET to gain access to this presale. Invitations for the presale will be sent out the evening of February 4 with the actual presale taking place on February 5 at 3 PM venue local time.
Ticketmaster will also host a verified fan presale that fans can register and sign up for, although admittance into the presale is not guaranteed. The Ticketmaster presale will go live on February 6 at 3 PM venue local time.
Tickets to the general public will go on sale on February 7 at 3 PM venue local time.
BTS Map of the Soul World Tour Dates:
April 11- Seoul, South Korea - Olympic Stadium
April 12 - Seoul, South Korea - Olympic Stadium
April 18 - Seoul, South Korea - Olympic Stadium
April 19 - Seoul, South Korea - Olympic Stadium
April 25 - Santa Clara, CA - Levi’s Stadium
April 26 - Santa Clara, CA - Levi’s Stadium
May 2 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl Stadium
May 3 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl Stadium
May 9 - Dallas, TX - Cotton Bowl Stadium
May 10 - Dallas, TX - Cotton Bowl Stadium
May 14 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium
May 17 - Atlanta, GA - Bobby Dodd Stadium
May 23 - East Rutherford, New Jersey - MetLife Stadium
May 24 - East Rutherford, New Jersey - MetLife Stadium
May 27 - Washington, D.C. - FedExField
May 30 - Toronto, ON, Canada - Rogers Centre
May 31 - Toronto, ON, Canada - Rogers Centre
June 5 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
June 6 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
June 13 - To be announced
June 14- To be announced
June 28 - Fukuoka, Japan - Fukuoka PayPay Dome
June 29 - Fukuoka, Japan - Fukuoka PayPay Dome
July 3 - London, UK - Twickenham Stadium
July 4 - London, UK - Twickenham Stadium
July 11 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion Berlin
July 12 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion Berlin
July 17 - Barcelona, Spain - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys
July 18 - Barcelona, Spain - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys
July 23 - Osaka, Japan - Kyocera Dome Osaka
July 25 - Osaka, Japan - Kyocera Dome Osaka
July 26 - Osaka, Japan - Kyocera Dome Osaka
July 30 - Osaka, Japan - Kyocera Dome Osaka
August 1 - Osaka, Japan - Kyocera Dome Osaka
August 2 - Osaka, Japan - Kyocera Dome Osaka
August 7 - Saitama, Japan - MetLife Dome
August 8 - Saitama, Japan - MetLife Dome
September 1 - Tokyo, Japan - Tokyo Dome
September 2 - Tokyo, Japan - Tokyo Dome