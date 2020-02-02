Celebrities Tune In to 2020 Super Bowl: See Their Tweets and Reactions

Whether they're huge football fans or just wanted to catch this year's set of ridiculous commercials, many of your favorite celebrities tuned in to Super Bowl LIV on Sunday night (Feb. 2). And as they watched the spectacular Halftime Show and later saw the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers at the Rock Hard Stadium in Miami, the stars couldn't help but share their thoughts and feelings on Twitter.

Find out what they said about the game, the commercials and the performances, below.