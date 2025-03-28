Beloved Baby Retailer Relaunching in New Way This Mother’s Day After Closing All Stores

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, retailers have seen a shift in business as more and more customers continue to take advantage of the convenience of online shopping.

One company hit hard was baby goods retailer buybuy Baby, which filed for bankruptcy in April 2023 and shuttered all its brick-and-mortar stores.

The baby-centric retail chain was sold to Beyond Inc., the parent company of Bed Bath & Beyond and Overstock, in February 2025.

Then, in a surprise move, the company announced in March that they will be reopening.

buybuy Baby Is Re-Opening This Spring

Hoping to capitalize on the ease of shopping at home or on your smartphone, buybuy Baby will relaunch exclusively (as of publishing) as an online retailer.

The specialty baby store will reopen online on May 8, just three days before Mother's Day 2025.

National Baby Retailer Relaunching Online After Closing All Stores Bruce Bennett, Getty Images loading...

To celebrate, the retailer will be doing exclusive giveaways and deals as part of a promotion called "Baby Days."

"We’re beyond excited to officially reopen buybuy BABY and reunite it with Bed Bath & Beyond. Baby Days is our way of celebrating with families — offering them incredible giveaways, curated collections from the most trusted brands, and a fresh, innovative shopping experience," buybuy Baby president and CFO Adrianne Lee said in a statement.

Founded by Richard and Jeffrey Feinsten, sons of Bed Bath & Beyond co-founder Leonard Feinstein, buybuy Baby first opened in 1996.

Bed Bath & Beyond has seen its fair share of troubles over the years, as it too filed for bankruptcy and ceased operations.

However, in 2024, the home goods store received a lifeline from Beyond Inc. and the company is now considering launching mini Bed Bath & Beyond shops inside select locations of another one of their retail chains: Kirkland's.

Carl and Robert Kirkland founded Kirkland's in Tennessee in 1966. The brand began as a small franchised gift shop, but this year, Kirkland's hopes to expand their e-commerce presence via Overstock, Zulily and other digital marketplaces.

As of February 2025, Kirkland's operated 328 stores in 35 states.