Former ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Caelynn Miller-Keyes’ Brother Went Missing

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out how many parents still read their kids bedtime stories, a Bachelor contestant's missing persons scare and more, below!

Brother of Former Bachelor Contestant Caelynn Miller-Keyes Went Missing

Bachelor alum Caelynn Miller-Keyes recently took to social media to ask for help in looking for missing brother Haydn Kamenicky, who went missing for 24 hours. Thankfully, he was found on Wednesday (November 11). "Haydn has been found," the 25-year-old reality star revealed on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, November 11. "Thank you everyone for your help." (via Us Weekly)

One in Ten Parents Still Read Bedtime Stories to Their Kids

A recent study of 2,000 parents revealed that one in ten parents reads their kid a bedtime story until the age of 13 or older. Of those, 86 percent of parents admitted they love putting their kids to bed with a good story, and 36 percent said it's the most quality time they get with them all day. Aw! (via Study Finds)

Guy Strips Naked After Climbing 660-Foot Crane

19-year-old Adam Lockwood scaled a 660-foot crane in Spain and, after stripping down, dangled in the air without any harness! Lockwood has been doing death-defying climbs all over Europe over the past few months and he says while he's done naked climbs, he's never hung naked before. (via TMZ)

CBS Reality Shows Now Require 50 Percent Non-White Cast Members

CBS recently announced a new diversity initiative that now requires their reality shows, such as Big Brother and Love Island, to include casts that are at least 50 percent non-white. Diversity in reality TV is usually very underrepresented so this is a step in the right direction. (via CNBC)

Judge Judy Gets New Amazon Series

Judge Judy felt like it was time for a change and is switching over to Amazon! The TV icon is getting a new Amazon version of her show called Judy Justice. (via Page Six)